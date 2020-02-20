Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Nintendo will present a new live streamed Direct on Animal Crossing: New Horizons at 9 a.m. EDT Thursday.

The live stream can be accessed on Nintendo's YouTube channel or website.

Nintendo has said that the Direct will last roughly 25 minutes and offer an in-depth look at Animal Crossing: New Horizons which will arrive for the Switch console on March 20.

Nintendo Directs are the company's periodical showcases for upcoming titles, detailing all the modes and features fans can expect when the game is released.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a new island setting filled with peaceful beaches and new outdoor building mechanics.

The sequel, which is the first true entry in the series since 2012's Animal Crossing: New Leaf for the Nintendo 3DS, will also support multiplayer modes up to eight players.