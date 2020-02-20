Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Mom-of-three Kate Hudson says she's open to having more kids.

The 40-year-old actress discussed her 16-month-old daughter, Rani, and the possibility of having more children during a joint interview with her brother Oliver Hudson on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Hudson is parent to son Ryder, 16, with Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 8, with Matthew Bellamy and daughter Rani with her husband, Danny Fujikawa. Oliver Hudson, meanwhile, has son Wilder, 12, son Bodhi, 9, and daughter Rio, 6, with his wife, Erinn Bartlett.

Oliver Hudson said he's "so done" having children, but Hudson said she's open to having more kids.

"I don't know if I'm done yet," the actress said. "Right now, Rani's at the age where you're like, 'I want another baby.' But once she gets, like, four, you're like ... 'I feel like my life is kind of back a little bit. They're kind of in a groove.' There's like a window."

Hudson and Oliver Hudson are the daughter and son of actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson. Hudson gave birth to Rani in October 2018, and told host Ellen DeGeneres her daughter inherited the "funny gene."

"She's so funny. She's so deeply funny," Hudson said of Rani. "I actually think she got the funny gene."

"She loves jewelry, so if you're wearing a necklace, she goes, 'Off. Off.' So you have to take it off, 'cause she wears it.

Oliver Hudson described Rani as a "feminine but tough" toddler who can "hold her own."

"She likes the girly things," Hudson confirmed.

Hudson shared photos on Instagram with Rani this month ahead of the Oscars.

"My morning sunshine and her pre Oscar lewk #Hairspiration #Rani," she captioned the post.

Hudson previously shared a video of Rani on her daughter's first birthday.

Hudson and Oliver Hudson launched the podcast Sibling Revelry in November. Hudson will appear in the upcoming movies Music and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.