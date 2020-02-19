Martin Short attends the God's Love We Deliver Love Rocks NYC! benefit concert in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Steve Martin attends the New York Film Festival premiere of "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" in 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Steve Martin (L) and Martin Short will kick off a new leg of their "Funniest Show in Town at the Moment" tour in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Comedians and longtime friends Steve Martin and Martin Short are adding U.S. dates to their comedy tour.

The pair announced on Martin's website Wednesday that they will kick off a new leg of their Funniest Show in Town at the Moment tour in July.

The U.S. leg begins July 17 in Irvine, Calif., and ends Sept. 19 in Atlanta, Ga. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

The tour will feature bluegrass bands The Steep Canyon Rangers and Della Mae, jazz pianist Jeff Babko, singer Paul Shaffer and musician Alison Brown on select dates.

"Marty and I love touring, especially while we can still tolerate each other," Martin, 74, said.

"There are few people that I truly admire," Short, 69, added. "And Steve Martin is very close to being one of them."

Martin and Short will perform a U.K. leg of the tour in March. The pair previously toured together on their An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life and A Very Stupid Conversation tours.

Here's the new dates for the Funniest Show in Town at the Moment tour:

July 17 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 18 - Paso Robles, Calif., at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

July 19 - Fresno, Calif., at William Saroyan Theatre

July 29 - Columbus, Ohio, at Celeste Center at Ohio Expo Center (Ohio State Fair)

July 31 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 1 - Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap

Aug. 2 - Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap

Aug. 27 - Stamford, Conn., at Palace Theatre

Aug. 28 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 29 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC)

Sept. 11 - Sterling Heights, Mich., at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 - Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 13 - Madison, Wisc., at Overture Center for the Arts - Overture Hall

Sept. 18 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept. 19 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park