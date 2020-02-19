Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Comedians and longtime friends Steve Martin and Martin Short are adding U.S. dates to their comedy tour.
The pair announced on Martin's website Wednesday that they will kick off a new leg of their Funniest Show in Town at the Moment tour in July.
The U.S. leg begins July 17 in Irvine, Calif., and ends Sept. 19 in Atlanta, Ga. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.
The tour will feature bluegrass bands The Steep Canyon Rangers and Della Mae, jazz pianist Jeff Babko, singer Paul Shaffer and musician Alison Brown on select dates.
"Marty and I love touring, especially while we can still tolerate each other," Martin, 74, said.
"There are few people that I truly admire," Short, 69, added. "And Steve Martin is very close to being one of them."
Martin and Short will perform a U.K. leg of the tour in March. The pair previously toured together on their An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life and A Very Stupid Conversation tours.
Here's the new dates for the Funniest Show in Town at the Moment tour:
July 17 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 18 - Paso Robles, Calif., at Vina Robles Amphitheatre
July 19 - Fresno, Calif., at William Saroyan Theatre
July 29 - Columbus, Ohio, at Celeste Center at Ohio Expo Center (Ohio State Fair)
July 31 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 1 - Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap
Aug. 2 - Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap
Aug. 27 - Stamford, Conn., at Palace Theatre
Aug. 28 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 29 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC)
Sept. 11 - Sterling Heights, Mich., at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 - Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 13 - Madison, Wisc., at Overture Center for the Arts - Overture Hall
Sept. 18 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 19 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park