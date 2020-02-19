Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced that a new Direct presentation centered around Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be live streamed on Thursday at 9 a.m. EDT.

Fans can view the live stream on Nintendo's website or YouTube channel.

Nintendo said that the Direct will run roughly 25 minutes and will give an in-depth look at Animal Crossing: New Horizons which will be released for the Switch console on March 20.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a new island setting filled with peaceful beaches and new outdoor building mechanics. The sequel will also support multiplayer modes up to eight players.

Nintendo will also be releasing a Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Switch console on March 13. The console will feature pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers and a Switch dock that features Animal Crossing characters Tom Nook, Timmy and Tommy on a small island.