Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt says Jurassic World 3 is a "massive" film like his blockbuster movie Avengers: Endgame.

The 40-year-old actor confirmed on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Jurassic World 3, a sequel to Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), will feature the original Jurassic Park cast.

"It's got everybody," Pratt said. "It feels kind of like Endgame."

"It's got pretty much everybody in it," he added. "All the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back, so it's going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together in Marvel."

Pratt played Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in Avengers: Endgame, which featured dozens of characters from Marvel Cinematic Universe. He portrays Owen Grady in the Jurassic World film series, which takes place more than 20 years after the events of Jurassic Park.

Jurassic Park, starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, opened in theaters in 1993. The movie was followed by two sequels, The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Jurassic Park III (2001).

Pratt said he begins filming Jurassic World 3 this week.

"I leave tomorrow," the actor said. "I'll be shooting for a long time. The script is unbelievable. Colin Trevorrow, who wrote and directed Jurassic World, is coming back to do this one. I can't wait."

"I will shoot on and off until July," he added. "It's a massive movie. It's a big movie. We'll be all over the world. The story's really, really engaging, really cool."

Producers initially announced in September that Neill, Dern and Goldblum will reprise Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World 3.

Jurassic World 3 co-stars Bryce Dallas Howard and opens in theaters in 2021.

On Ellen, Pratt also discussed how he got a severe sunburn during his honeymoon with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.