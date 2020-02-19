Colin Donnell, Yaya DaCosta, S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt, from left to right, attend the NBCUniversal upfront in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Patti Murin and her husband, her former "Chicago Med" co-star Colin Donnell, are expecting their first child together, a daughter. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Broadway star Patti Murin is going to be a mom.

The 39-year-old actress and her husband, actor Colin Donnell, are expecting their first child together, a daughter, in July.

"I'm going to be someone's mom!" Murin told People magazine.

Donnell said he and Murin are "totally thrilled" to become parents.

"I don't think there's any way to really prepare ourselves. At least twice a day we're like, 'Oh my gosh! This is really happening, is't it? It's crazy exciting. We're just super, overwhelmingly happy."

Murin originated the role of Princess Anna in Frozen on Broadway, and said the musical and her co-stars made her want a baby girl.

"I love them to pieces," she said of her co-stars. "I feel ready to raise a girl because I'm in a place as a woman where I feel like I know something about how I want them to turn out. It's made me excited to have a little spitfire of a daughter of my own."

Murin previously experienced a miscarriage at eight weeks pregnant. She confirmed news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"Best answer to 'what's next for you' ever," the actress wrote.

Murin ended her Broadway run in Frozen this week. She thanked Donnell for his support in an Instagram post Saturday.

"I couldn't have done a single minute of this journey without @colindonnell," Murin wrote. "Obviously the support and love he gave me was indispensable, but the level of patience and kindness and understanding he had/has is what catapulted him above and beyond what should ever be expected from any human being."

"I'm coming out of this stronger because of him," she said. "Don't ever settle for anything less than a Colin Donnell. I love you so much. Now let's go to the freaking beach."

Murin and Donnell married in June 2015. The couple co-starred as Nina Shore and Connor Rhodes on the NBC series Chicago Med.