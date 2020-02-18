Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom's Royal Mail service has announced a new line of James Bond stamps just in time for the latest film in the series, No Time To Die.

The stamps, which will be released on March 17, feature actors who has portrayed agent 007 including Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, George Lazenby and Sean Connery.

A set of stamps that pay homage to the various cars and gadgets James Bond has used such as the jetpack from 1965's Thunderball will also be available.

Royal Mail will additionally release James Bond-themed postcards, stamp books, and framed stamp sheets.

No Time To Die, the 25th James Bond film and the final to feature Craig, will hit theaters on April 3 in the U.K. and on April 8 in the U.S.

Billie Eilish recently released the title track for the film, making her the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song.