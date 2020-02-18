Feb. 18 (UPI) -- David Armstrong-Jones announced Tuesday that he is divorcing his wife Serena. Armstrong-Jones is Queen Elizabeth II's nephew and the earl of Snowdon. A spokesperson for the couple told CNN the split is amicable.

"The Earl and Countess of Snowden have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced," the statement read. "They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family.

This is the second royal divorce announcement of the month. Last week, Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips announced plans to divorce his wife, Autumn, after 12 years of marriage.

David and Serena have two children from their 26 year marriage, Charles and Margarita. Armstrong-Jones founded the furniture store David Linley Furniture in 1985 with partner Matthew Rice. He also opened the restaurant Deals with Elizabeth's cousin, Lord Patrick Litchfield.

His mother, Princess Margaret, died in 2002. His father Antony was a celebrity photographer and the first earl of Snowdon by marriage. He died in 2017.

David is 21st in line to the throne according to NBC News. Elizabeth's eldest grandson, William, is second in line after his father, Prince Charles. Elizabeth's younger grandson Prince Harry announced in January that he and wife Meghan Markle would step away from royal duties.

Prince Andrew, Charles' brother, also stepped back in November after saying he stayed at the house of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.