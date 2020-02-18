Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Britain's Queen Mary I in 1516
-- Physicist Alessandro Volta in 1745
-- Austrian physicist Ernst Mach in 1838
-- Stained glass artist Louis Comfort Tiffany in 1848
-- Italian automaker Enzo Ferrari in 1898
-- Author Wallace Stegner in 1909
-- Actor Jack Palance in 1919
-- Actor George Kennedy in 1925
-- Author/magazine editor Helen Gurley Brown in 1922
-- Author Len Deighton in 1929 (age 91)
-- Author Toni Morrison in 1931
-- Cartoonist Johnny Hart in 1931
-- Filmmaker Milos Forman in 1932 (age 88)
-- Artist Yoko Ono, wife of John Lennon, in 1933 (age 87)
-- Author Jean M. Auel in 1936 (age 84)
-- Actor Cybill Shepherd in 1950 (age 70)
-- Actor John Travolta in 1954 (age 66)
-- Film director John Hughes in 1950
-- Game show icon Vanna White in 1957 (age 63)
-- Actor Greta Scacchi in 1960 (age 60)
-- Actor Matt Dillon in 1964 (age 56)
-- Rapper/record producer Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, in 1965 (age 56)
-- Producer/TV personality Tracey Edmonds in 1967 (age 53)
-- Actor Molly Ringwald in 1968 (age 52)
-- TV personality/personal trainer Jillian Michaels in 1974 (age 46)
-- Singer/songwriter Regina Spektor in 1980 (age 40)
-- Actor Logan Miller in 1992 (age 28)
-- K-pop singer J-Hope, born Jung Ho-seok, in 1994 (age 26)