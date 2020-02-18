Cybill Shepherd arrives for Comedy Central's "Roast of Bruce Willis" at the Hollywood palladium in Los Angeles on July 14, 2018. The actor turns 70 on February 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dr. Dre speaks during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Snoop Dogg on November 19, 2018. He turns 56 on February 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo