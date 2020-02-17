Marc Maron said his stand-up comedy special "End Times Fun" will premiere March 10 on Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Actor, comedian and podcast host Marc Maron has a new special coming to Netflix in March.

Maron, 56, announced Monday on Twitter that his stand-up comedy special End Times Fun will premiere on the streaming service March 10.

"My new special 'End Times Fun' will drop on @NetflixIsAJoke on March 10th! Hope it gets in under the wire! Things are moving fast," he wrote.

Maron filmed End Times Fun at the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., in October. Netflix said Maron will explore politics, celebrity status, religion, technology and more in the special.

Maron previously released the Netflix comedy specials Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013) and Marc Maron: Too Real (2017). He also plays Sam Sylvia on the Netflix series Glow, which was renewed in September for a fourth and final season.

Maron hosts the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron.