Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Kellan Lutz's wife, Brittany Lutz, is feeling hopeful in the wake of her miscarriage.

Brittany Lutz said in an Instagram post Sunday that she's finding happiness after experiencing a miscarriage this month.

Brittany Lutz shared a photo of a sidewalk with chalk-drawn hearts that she encountered during a walk with Lutz. She said the drawings reminded her that her "story" isn't over because she had a miscarriage.

"After tragedy or heartache it can be tempting to shut down so you don't feel pain. Aka survival mode. But when you shut yourself off to pain, you also shut yourself off to the things that can bring you joy too," Brittany Lutz wrote.

"Throughout the last two weeks I've worked SO hard to remain soft," she said. "As much as I'm tired of falling apart, and want to be done finding myself crying in a ball on the floor, if I allowed myself to fall into the temptation to shut down, I know I'd be missing those special moments that have made me smile and laugh and feel happy again."

Brittany Lutz encouraged fans to also keep a "soft heart" as they navigate their own challenges.

"Like my daughter said the day I found out our sweet baby girl didn't have a heartbeat anymore: 'This isn't the end of your story. Thus is just a crappy chapter, but you're going to get through this,'" Brittany Lutz wrote.

If you're having a crappy chapter, this isn't the end of your story either! You're gonna get through this. But keep your soft heart! The world needs it!" she told fans.

Arielle Lorre, the wife of TV producer Chuck Lorre, and former Miss USA winners Kristen Dalton and Nia Sanchez were among those to voice their support for Brittany Lutz in the comments.

"You are so incredibly strong & inspiring! Sending you both lots of love," Lorre wrote.

"Tears and hearts reading your caption," Sanchez said. "You are a light."

Kellan Lutz and Brittany Lutz shared their heartbreak with fans on Instagram this month after Brittany Lutz had a miscarriage at six months pregnant.

"Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself," Kellan Lutz wrote. "In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful!"

Kellan Lutz dedicated a slideshow of photos to Brittany Lutz Friday on Valentine's Day. The couple spent the holiday at the Buubble Hotel in Iceland.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life! @brittanymlutz Thanks for doing this crazy thing called LIFE with me. I love you, and I choose you each and everyday!" Kellan Lutz wrote.

Lutz played Emmett Cullen in the Twilight film series. He most recently appeared in the movie What Men Want, starring Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan.