David Byrne performs at the Royal Festival Hall in London in 2009. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

David Byrne arrives on the red carpet at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on June 9 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

David Byrne's "American Utopia" is to return to Broadway in September. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- David Byrne's theatrical concert American Utopia is set to return to Broadway in September, producers announced.

The limited engagement is set for Sept. 18 through Jan. 17.

The show -- featuring Byrne and a team of international rock artists -- ended its 121-performance run Sunday.

We think that once in a lifetime just isn't enough... Broadway, we're not done yet! #AmericanUtopia returns to the intimate @hudsonbway this fall for 17 weeks ONLY! Performances begin September 18 and tickets are on sale NOW. https://t.co/Jxz6HIeNkO pic.twitter.com/m4LYso0zb1— David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway (@americanutopia) February 16, 2020

Talking Heads icon Byrne is booked to appear on the Feb. 29 episode of Saturday Night Live. He will be accompanied by the American Utopia Broadway musicians.

"It's become obvious to us in the band, the crew and the producer team that audiences want -- dare I say 'need?' -- to see this show. They're not ready to have it disappear just yet. We feel the same way, we love doing this show. So, it's thrilling to us that we can announce that we'll be back in September. Tickets are on sale now," Byrne said in a statement Sunday.

The show includes songs from Byrne's 2018 album American Utopia, as well as songs from Talking Heads and Byrne's solo career. It played more than 150 dates in 27 countries in nine months in 2018, then opened Oct. 20, 2019 on Broadway.

Spike Lee directed a film version of the show, which is set for theatrical release this fall.