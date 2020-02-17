Feb. 17 (UPI) -- David Byrne's theatrical concert American Utopia is set to return to Broadway in September, producers announced.
The limited engagement is set for Sept. 18 through Jan. 17.
The show -- featuring Byrne and a team of international rock artists -- ended its 121-performance run Sunday.
Talking Heads icon Byrne is booked to appear on the Feb. 29 episode of Saturday Night Live. He will be accompanied by the American Utopia Broadway musicians.
"It's become obvious to us in the band, the crew and the producer team that audiences want -- dare I say 'need?' -- to see this show. They're not ready to have it disappear just yet. We feel the same way, we love doing this show. So, it's thrilling to us that we can announce that we'll be back in September. Tickets are on sale now," Byrne said in a statement Sunday.
The show includes songs from Byrne's 2018 album American Utopia, as well as songs from Talking Heads and Byrne's solo career. It played more than 150 dates in 27 countries in nine months in 2018, then opened Oct. 20, 2019 on Broadway.
Spike Lee directed a film version of the show, which is set for theatrical release this fall.