Feb. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will join James Corden for his popular TV segment Carpool Karaoke.

The Late Late Show with James Corden announced Monday on Twitter that BTS will perform Carpool Karaoke during the show's Feb. 25 episode.

Producers shared a photo of host James Corden in a car with BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

"#BTSCarpoolFEB25," the post reads.

Carpool Karaoke features popular music artists singing their hit songs together in a car with Corden. Singer Meghan Trainor appeared in a segment in January after Corden confessed he sometimes does not drive the car while filming.

BTS will release the new album Map of the Soul: 7 on Friday. The group will give a live interview on Today the same day.

In addition, BTS will appear in a special hour-long episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 24. The group will premiere a new song during the special.