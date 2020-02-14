Mya thanked fans for their support after reportedly marrying at a wedding in the Seychelles in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Mya is a married woman.

Mya, 40, confirmed her marriage in an Instagram post Friday on Valentine's Day.

"Thank you for all of the beautiful messages & happy V-day," she wrote. "Officially, Mrs. Lansky."

TMZ reported Wednesday that Mya secretly married at a wedding in the Seychelles in December. The singer has yet to share her husband's identity.

Mya was previously linked to rappers Jay Z and The Game. She was linked to NFL player Larry Johnson in 2010, and to DeSean Jackson the next year.

Mya released her eighth studio album, TKO (The Knock Out), in 2018. She will release a music video for the new single "The Truth" on Saturday.

Mya is known for the singles "It's All About Me" featuring Sisqo, "Case of the Ex," "Lady Marmalade" and "Knock You Out." As an actress, she appeared in the films Chicago and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, and competed in Season 9 of Dancing with the Stars.