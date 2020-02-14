Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb is celebrating her daughter Haley Joy's third birthday.

The 55-year-old Today host marked the occasion Friday on Valentine's Day by sharing new photos with Haley Joy.

Kotb is parent to Haley and daughter Hope Catherine, 10 months, with her fiancé, Joel Schiffman. She posted a picture of Haley as a newborn and photos from her previous birthdays.

"I believe in miracles. My first one happened 3 years ago. My only request... is for you Father Time... pls slow down," Kotb captioned the post.

Kotb said Friday on Today that she and Schiffman celebrate two birthdays for Haley -- her legal birth date and the day of her adoption.

"Haley, our now three-year-old, has two birthdays -- the day she was born and the day she was born to us," Kotb said. "The day she was born to us is Valentine's Day."

.@hodakotb shared why "Valentine's Day goes full circle" for her ... and it includes Haley Joy! ️ pic.twitter.com/EUU2ITEUkM— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 14, 2020

Kotb said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January that her life "makes sense" after adopting two children and getting engaged to Schiffman.

"I feel like my life finally makes sense," she said. "I think I thought it did, but now when I get home after work ... Haley, my older one, jumps 5 feet, 9 inches into my arms. I get that when I go home."

"I had no idea how profound saying something out loud like that is," she said of their engagement.

On Watch What Happens Live this week, Kotb weighed in on the drama between Jessica Simpson, Simpson's ex-husband, Nick Lachey, and Lachey's wife, Vanessa Lachey, over an alleged gift. Kotb said she was "confused" by Simpson's claim that the Lacheys once sent her a present, which the Lacheys denied.