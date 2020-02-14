Google's new Valentine's Day Doodle features two aliens. Image courtesy of Google

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Valentine's Day with a new outer space-themed Doodle.

Google's homepage on Friday features a red and purple alien receiving a Valentine's Day gift while inside a spaceship.

The Google logo is pink and light orange with the middle part shaped like a UFO. Hearts and other spaceships are also featured around the logo.

The red alien is crying as it reads a love letter while the purple alien was gifted a plant.

"Whether your loved ones are light-years away, or nearby, we hope no amount of space gets in the way of letting them know you're over the moon for them," Google said.

Last year, Google released a Doodle featuring two worms coming together to form a heart.