Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Rick Cosnett of The Flash fame announced on Instagram Friday that he is gay.

"I'm gay and I just wanted everyone to know because I've made a promise to myself to live my truth everyday," the actor said in a video.

"Sometimes that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things you don't even know about from childhood and from society and from being you know, just life," he continued.

Flash star Candice Patton commented on the video. "You're one of the good ones. Love u," she said.

Cosnett portrayed Eddie Thawne on The Flash and has also starred in The Vampire Diaries and Quantico.