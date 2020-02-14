Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Publisher Square Enix released on Friday a new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer that presents the opening cinematic of the game.

The footage is a faithful recreation of the original Final Fantasy VII's opening scene from 1997 using modern-day graphics.

The sprawling city of Midgar is explored and the evil Shinra Electric Power Co. is destroying the planet to power the densely populated area.

Aerith makes her first appearance as does Barret and main protagonist Cloud who dramatically jumps off a train to kick off the first mission of the game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 on April 10. Square Enix delayed the game in January from its original March 3 release date.