Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Statesman/abolitionist Frederick Douglass in 1818
-- Suffrage leader Anna Howard Shaw in 1847
-- Comedy legend Jack Benny in 1894
-- Actor Thelma Ritter in 1902
-- Football Coach Woody Hayes in 1913
-- Labor leader Jimmy Hoffa 1913
-- Broadcaster Hugh Downs in 1921 (age 99)
-- Actor/singer Florence Henderson in 1934
-- Entrepreneur/former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 1942 (age 78)
-- Writer Carl Bernstein in 1944 (age 76)
-- Dancer/actor Gregory Hines in 1946
-- Magician Raymond Joseph Teller of Penn and Teller in 1948 (age 72)
-- Radio host Terry Gross in 1951 (age 69)
-- Opera star Renee Fleming in 1959 (age 61)
-- Actor Meg Tilly in 1960 (age 60)
-- Actor Simon Pegg in 1970 (age 50)
-- Musician Rob Thomas in 1972 (age 48)
-- Actor Danai Gurira in 1978 (age 42)
-- Actor Brett Dier in 1990 (age 30)
-- Actor Freddie Highmore in 1992 (age 28)
-- Actor Alberto Rosende in 1993 (age 27)