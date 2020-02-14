Feb. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will appear on the Feb. 21 episode of Today.

Today announced Friday that the K-pop group will give a special live interview from the Today plaza.

Feb. 21 is the same day as the release of BTS' album Map of the Soul: 7. The group will not be performing on Today.

"Come join us on the plaza! We can't wait to see you there," BTS member RM said in a video.

BTS will also appear in a special, hour-long episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 24. The episode will show the group explore New York City, give an extended interview, and premiere a new song.

Map of the Soul: 7 includes the single "Black Swan," which BTS released a dance practice video for last week.