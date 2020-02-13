Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has said that her father is supportive of her starting professional wrestling training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

"My whole family has always been really supportive and I'm really thankful for that. He's been with me every step of the way," Simone Johnson said on Wednesday during an interview with WWE.

Simone Johnson, 18, also detailed how she has trained with her father and how the 10-time world champion recently gave lessons to other up and coming WWE stars at the Performance Center.

"I love spending time with him but being able to train with him and do something that I know we both love is great," she said.

Simone Johnson, whose mother is Dwayne Johnson's ex-wife Dany Garcia, comes from a long line of wrestlers which includes her great grandfather, Hall of Famer High Chief Peter Maivia and her grandfather, Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson.

She will become WWE's first-ever fourth-generation star upon completing her training and joining the company's roster. Dwayne Johnson's extended family tree also includes current WWE stars Roman Reigns, The Usos and Nia Jax.

"It means the world to me and it was definitely a big reason for me wanting to go into wrestling," she said when asked about her family's legacy inside the squared circle.

"To know that my family has such a personal connection in it, it's really special to me and I feel really grateful to just be able to have this opportunity to not only wrestle but to also carry on that legacy," she continued.

"I do feel pressure but I know that at the end of the day it's something that is always going to be there. So I know it's up to me to take that pressure and use it to just motivate myself," Simone Johnson said.