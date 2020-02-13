Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Malika Haqq says she's "single" but committed to co-parenting with her child's father.

The 36-year-old television personality praised her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, born Otis Flores, in an Instagram post Wednesday after naming the rapper as her unborn baby's father.

Haqq shared a photo with O.T. Genasis that was taken Saturday at her baby shower. The pair split in spring 2019 after two years of dating.

"Relationships don't always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon," Haqq wrote. "I've been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival."

"My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child," she said. "Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents."

Haqq's twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, and singer and actress Christina Milian were among those to voice their support for Haqq and O.T. Genasis in the comments.

"I'm ultimately proud of you guys! Our family is growing!" McCray wrote.

"Bless you both! You're about to have a beautiful child that will be sooo loved!" Milian said.

O.T. Genasis, McCray and Milian attended Haqq's baby shower, hosted by television personality Khloe Kardashian, at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel. Haqq first named O.T. Genasis as her child's father during a speech at the party.

"Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me," she said. "I'm incredibly thankful to Otis Flores for my little boy."

TMZ said Wednesday that Haqq and O.T. Genasis have a great friendship and are both committed to amicable co-parenting.

Haqq announced her pregnancy in September. She is known for appearing with Kardashian on the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.