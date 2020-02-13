Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Singer, actress and producer Jennifer Lopez is launching a shoe collection with DSW.

Lopez, 50, has partnered with the Camuto Group on JLo Jennifer Lopez, a new shoe and handbag line that will be sold exclusively at DSW.

Lopez will release her first shoes in the spring, with handbags to follow. She said the collection was inspired by the cities of New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

"There are so many facets to my career, and that's what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW," Lopez said in a statement. "This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami."

"We're bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that's representative of Miami," she shared. "With this collection, it's my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self."

Lopez confirmed the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

"I'm so excited to announce the launch of JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ, my new footwear collection designed by me and sold only at @DSW," she wrote.

Lopez's spring collection will feature a wide range of styles, including sky-high heels, sneakers and ankle boots. The shoes will feature studs, bold colors, animals prints, crystal embellishment and other design details.

In addition to the spring collection, Lopez will release a capsule collection with five limited-edition styles in March to celebrate the launch.

Lopez previously designed shoes during a partnership with Titan Industries. She most recently starred in the movie Hustlers, and performed during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show this month.