Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson will honor Kobe Bryant with a special performance at the NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA announced Thursday that Hudson, 38, will perform a tribute to the late basketball star at the game Sunday at United Center in Chicago.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 in California. Bryant, who was 41, and Gianna were buried at a California cemetery during a private service last week.

Hudson mourned Bryant in an Instagram post the day of his death.

"It's like every time I go to sleep and then wake up somebody is gone! This news Hurts my heart so bad! #kobebryant," she wrote.

The NBA also announced a number of other performers for the All-Star Game. Chaka Khan will perform the U.S. national anthem, while Tenille Arts will sing the Canadian national anthem.

Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo will perform during the halftime show.

Five-time GRAMMY winner Lil Wayne to join @chancetherapper for a star-studded halftime performance at the 69th #NBAAllStar Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, airing live at 8:00pm/et @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/iI4dw3vCDW— 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 13, 2020

The NBA All-Star Game airs live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.