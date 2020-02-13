Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb says she was "confused" by the drama between former couple Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey over an alleged gift.

The 55-year-old television personality appeared with her Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she discussed how Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, denied Simpson's claim they once sent her a present.

Kotb interviewed the Lacheys with Hager on Today this month and brought up a recent interview with Simpson while talking to the couple. Kotb told the Lacheys how Simpson is happy for the couple and once received a gift from them, which the Lacheys denied sending.

Lachey and Simpson split in 2005 after three years of marriage. Lachey and Vanessa Lachey wed in 2011 and have three children, while Simpson married Eric Johnson in 2014 and has three kids.

"Here's the thing -- when I was interviewing Jessica, she was talking about on what great terms everyone was. Like, 'I'm so happy for them. We have children, they have children.' She mentioned something, I thought, about a gift," Kotb said on WWHL.

"I was like, 'Oh, so everybody's happy.' So when [the Lacheys] came, I was like, 'Isn't that cool? Everybody's friends.' That's not the way it was received. I didn't understand what was going on. I actually was confused."

Vanessa Lachey explained her response on Twitter following the Today episode.

"I think it's weird accepting credit for something you didn't do or give. Even weirder to bring up something so random. Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful," she wrote.

Simpson subsequently spoke to WWHL host Andy Cohen, saying, "I don't really know that I got a gift, per se."

On WWHL, Kotb and Hager also played a game of One Two-Day Three where they answered who's-most-likely-to questions. The pair agreed that Hager is more likely to curse on-air.