Chance the Rapper arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Chance the Rapper will be hosting Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020 on March 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper is set to host the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards live on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The event, set to take place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., awards kids's favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music sports and more.

Chance the Rapper follows previous host DJ Khaled.

"I'm honored to host this year's Kids Choice Awards. I watched Nickelodeon growing up and now I get to slime some of my favorite people onstage. This is going to be a party that you won't want to miss!" Chance the Rapper said in a statement.

Nickelodeon will also be hosting a family-friendly music festival titled SlimeFest that will take place on March 21 and 22. JoJo Siwa, Why Don't We, French Montana, Blanco Brown and Darci Lynne are set to perform.

The network also announced the nominees for the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with Avengers: Endgame leading the pack with 11 nominations. Taylor Swift and Frozen II earned five while Lil Nas X and Henry Danger received four.

Avengers: Endgame is nominated for Favorite Movie along with Aladdin, Captain Marvel, Jumanji: The Next Level, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Tom Holland and Will Smith are nominated for Favorite Movie Actor while Angelina Jolie, Brie Larson, Dove Cameron, Scarlett Johansson, Taylor Swift and Zendaya are nominated for Favorite Movie Actress.

Fuller House, Modern Family, Stranger Things, The Big Bang Theory, The Flash and Young Sheldon are up for Favorite Family TV Show with A Series of Unfortunate Events, All That, BUNK'D, Henry Danger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers and Raven's Home nominated for Favorite Kids TV Show.

Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are nominated for Favorite Female Artist and Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes are up for Favorite Male Artist.