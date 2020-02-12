Attendees at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Siba, a black standard poodle, was selected Best in Show at the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

She was selected from among seven finalists Tuesday night to become the fifth standard poodle in the event's history to take home the coveted title.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Best in Show went to Bourbon, a whippet.

The event this year was expanded to a three-day affair from the usual two to accommodate the over 2,630 entries, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show said in a press release.

A total of 204 breeds were represented from 49 states and 19 countries, it said.