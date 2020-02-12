Siba the standard poodle sits with her trophies and ribbons after winning Best in Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Siba, a standard poodle, sits with her handler, Crystal Murray-Clas, after winning Best in Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Siba the standard poodle, with her handler Crystal Murray-Clas, competes at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Vinny the wire fox terrier wins the Terrier Group at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Wilma the boxer wins the Working Group at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Daniel the golden retriever runs off the floor with his first place ribbon after winning the Sporting Group at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Daniel the golden retriever competes in the Sporting Group at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
People react as dogs compete at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A great Dane competes in the Working Group at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Attendees at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo