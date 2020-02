Gucci Mane attends the 17th annual BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25. He turns 38 on February 12. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Christina Ricci attends the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party at the Beverly Hilton on January 6. She turns 39 on February 12.

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Puritan Cotton Mather in 1663

-- French architect Etienne-Louis Boullee in 1728

-- Former first lady Louisa Adams in 1775

-- Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States, in 1809

-- Biologist Charles Darwin in 1809

-- Labor leader John L. Lewis in 1880

-- German painter Max Beckmann in 1884

-- Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1881

-- U.S. Gen. Omar Bradley in 1893

-- Actor Lorne Greene in 1915

-- Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli in 1923

-- Baseball player/sports commentator Joe Garagiola in 1926

-- Charles Van Doren, subject of U.S. TV quiz scandals, in 1926

-- Former U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, D-Pa., in 1930

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell in 1934 (age 86)

-- Actor Joe Don Baker in 1936 (age 84)

-- Author Judy Blume in 1938 (age 82)

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Maud Adams in 1945 (age 75)

-- Actor Joanna Kerns in 1953 (age 67)

-- Former talk show host Arsenio Hall in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Lochlyn Munro in 1966 (age 54)

-- Actor Josh Brolin in 1968 (age 52)

-- Singer Chynna Phillips in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Jesse Spencer in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Christina Ricci in 1980 (age 40)

-- Rapper Gucci Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis, in 1980 (age 40)

-- Singer Elle Varner in 1989 (age 31)