Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato posted photos of her new back tattoo on Instagram and explained the meaning behind the ink.

The tattoo features an angel being lifted into the air by three doves. Lovato had the tattoo done by artist Alessandro Capozzi who the pop star said she met through music manager Scooter Braun.

The tattoo was completed while Lovato took a break from social media leading up to her Grammy performance and Super Bowl LIV where she sang the national anthem.

"I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having," Lovato said about Capozzi alongside images of the tattoo and the artist working on her back.

"Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding," she continued.

"Alessandro - you are extremely talented and I can't wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can't physically see this amazing artwork because it's on my back!" Lovato said.

Lovato is set to host a 10-episode talk show titled Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato for mobile streaming service Quibi.

The series will feature the singer speaking with experts and celebrities about activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness.