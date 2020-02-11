Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter will make her Broadway debut in Mean Girls.

Producers announced in a press release Tuesday that Carpenter, 20, will play Cady Heron in a production of the musical.

Carpenter will have a limited 14-week engagement at August Wilson Theatre in New York, beginning March 10 and ending June 7.

"We look forward to welcoming the extraordinarily talented Sabrina Carpenter leading our company, alongside new and returning cast members, as we graduate into year three on Broadway," producers said.

Laura Leigh Turner, Olivia Kaufmann and Chad Burris will also join the cast as Karen Smith, Janis Sarkisian and Damian Hubbard. The trio join current stars Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Dr. Duvall.

Carpenter replaces Erika Henningsen, who has played Cady since the musical's debut on Broadway in 2017. Carpenter confirmed her casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"GET IN LOSERS, WE'RE GOING TO BROADWAY @MeanGirlsBway," she wrote.

Mean Girls is based on the 2004 film of the same name, starring Lindsay Lohan and written by Tina Fey. The musical features a book by Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Carpenter is known for playing Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. She is also a singer who released her fourth studio album, Singular: Act II, in July.