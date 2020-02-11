Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 18-year-old daughter Simone Johnson has started professional wrestling training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Simone Johnson, whose mother is Dwayne Jonson's ex-wife Dany Garcia, comes from a long line of wrestlers which also includes her great grandfather, Hall of Famer High Chief Peter Maivia and her grandfather, Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson.

Simone Johnson, upon becoming a fully-fledged WWE performer, will be the company's first ever fourth-generation star.

"Dreams ain't just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete," Dwayne Johnson said on Instagram Tuesday alongside a photo of himself hugging his daughter.

"Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let's work," the 10-time world champion continued.

Dwayne Johnson's extended family tree also includes current WWE stars Roman Reigns, The Usos and Nia Jax.