Feb. 10 (UPI) -- WWE announced on Monday that WrestleMania 37 will be taking place at the new SoFi Stadium located next to Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif., on March 28, 2021.

"On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles," WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said during a press conference that was also attended by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.

"WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop-culture extravaganza," he continued.

WWE will also be hosting SmackDown, NXT TakeOver and Raw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and WrestleMania Axxess at the Los Angeles Convention Center during WrestleMania week.

The company last hosted WrestleMania 21 in 2005 in Los Angeles.

SoFi Stadium is set to serve as the new home for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The venue will be hosting Super Bowl LVI in Feb. 2022.

This year's WrestleMania 36 will be taking place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 5. Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair will be featured in championship matches after winning the Royal Rumble.