Moments from the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet

Charlize Theron was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Bombshell."

Renée Zellweger was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Judy."

Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Joker."

Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Bong Joon-ho was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director for "Parasite."

Director Bong Joon-ho (C) and the cast and crew of "Parasite." The film was nominated for Best Picture.

Adam Driver (L) and wife Joanne Tucker. Driver was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Marriage Story."

Brad Pitt was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Colin Jost (L) and Scarlett Johansson. Johansson was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Marriage Story."

Antonio Banderas was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Pain and Glory."

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Harriet."

Margot Robbie was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in "Bombshell."

Rami Malek of "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Lucy Boynton of "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Florence Pugh of "Little Women."

Saoirse Ronan was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Little Women."

Taika Waititi was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit."

Alfie Allen of "Jojo Rabbit."

Robin Roberts (L) and Michael Strahan.

Tonya Lewis Lee (L) and director Spike Lee.

Natalie Portman of "Avengers: Endgame." She wore a cape embroidered with the names of female film directors.

Regina King of "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Director Quentin Tarantino was nominated as Best Director for his film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," also up for Best Picture.

Salma Hayek of "Like a Boss."

Kathy Bates was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in "Richard Jewell."

Robert De Niro (L) and Al Pacino of "The Irishman." Pacino was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Olivia Colman of "The Favourite."

Zack Gottsagen (L) and Shia LaBeouf.

Patricia Taylor (L) and Keanu Reeves of "John Wick."

Fatma Al Remaihi of the Doha Film Institute.

Directors Noah Baumbach of "Marriage Story" (L) and Greta Gerwig of "Little Women."

Elvira Lind (L) and Oscar Isaac.

Kelly Marie Tran of "Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker."

Léa Seydoux of "Blue is the Warmest Color."

Rooney Mara of "Lion."

Makeup artist Kazu Hiro was nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for his work in "Bombshell."

Sunrise Coigney (L) and Mark Ruffalo of "Avengers: Endgame."

Penélope Cruz of "Pain and Glory."

Gal Gadot of "Wonder Woman."

Kristen Wiig of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette."

Timothée Chalamet of "Little Women."

Brie Larson of "Captain Marvel."

Mahershala Ali (L) of "Moonlight" and wife Amatus Sami-Karim.

Diane Ladd (L) and Laura Dern. Dern was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Marriage Story."

Janelle Monáe (L) and her mother Janet.

Billy Porter of "Pose."

Roman Griffin Davis (L) and Archie Yates of "Jojo Rabbit."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus of "Veep."

Beanie Feldstein of "Booksmart."

Kaitlyn Dever of "Booksmart."

Sigourney Weaver.

George MacKay of "1917."

Sandra Oh of "Killing Eve."

Maya Rudolph of "Big Mouth."

Molly Sims of "Yes Man."

Ida Darvish (L) and Josh Gad of "Frozen."

Geena Davis of "GLOW."

Writer Pedro Almodóvar of "Pain and Glory," nominated for Best International Film.

Rebel Wilson of "Jojo Rabbit."

Vanessa Nadal (L) and Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton."

Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish.

Mindy Kaling of "Late Night."

Julia Butters of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Composer Thomas Newman of "1917" and wife Ann Marie Zirbes.

Director of "A Sister" Delphine Girard (L) and guest.

Ryan Piers Williams (L) and America Ferrara of "Superstore."

Makeup artist Lois Burwell.

Producer Matt Lefebvre of "Saria" (R) and guest. "Saria" was nominated for Best Live Action Short Film.

Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns of "1917."

Music director Rickey Minor (L) and wife Rachel Montez Minor.

Actress Yousra of "Al assifa."

Score producer Dominique Lemonnier (L) and husband Alexandre Desplat.

Claudia Sulewski of "Deadcon" (L) and music producer Finneas O'Connell.

Aaron Lohr of "Rent" (L) and Idina Menzel of "Frozen II."

Harvey Keitel of "The Irishman" (L) and wife Daphna Kastner.

Zazie Beetz of "Joker" (L) and David Rysdahl of "That's Not Us."

Caitriona Balfe of "Ford v Ferrari."

Re-recording mixer of "Joker" Dean Zupancic (L) and guest.

Left to right, executive producer Laura Nix of "Sea of Shadows," Millie Cao, Paul Cao and producer Colette Sandstedt of "Walk Run Cha-Cha."

Editor Jeff Groth of "Joker" (R) and guest.

Anna Romano (L) and Ray Romano of "The Irishman."

Alison Balsom and (R) director Sam Mendes of "1917." He was nominated for Best Director.

Visual effects supervisor of "The Lion King" Robert Legato (L) and guest.

Omar Sharif Jr. of "The Secret Scripture."

Camila Morrone of "Death Wish."

Bruno Collet (2nd L) and Jean-Francois Le Carre (R).

Cast and crew from "Les Miserables." The film was nominated for Best International Film.

Music producer Diane Warren.

Chrissy Metz of "This is Us."

Sebastian Maniscalco of "The Irishman."

Producer Pippa Harris of "1917" (L) and guest.

Director of photographer Jarin Blaschke of "The Lighthouse" (L) and guests.

Elliott Newman (R) and guest.

Prosthetics designer Tristan Versluis of "1917" (L) and guest.

Producer Marc du Pontavice of "I Lost My Body" (L) and guest.

Makeup department head of "Joker" Nicki Ledermann (C) and guests.

Hair department head of "Joker" Kay Georgiou (R) and guest.

Katherine Narducci (L) and Stephanie Kurtzuba both of "The Irishman."

Left to right, Bartosz Bielenia, Tomasz Zietek, director Jan Komasa and Eliza Rycembel all of "Corpus Christi." The film was nominated for Best International Film.

Kelly Ripa of "All My Children" (L) and husband Mark Consuelos of "Riverdale."

Cinematographer Roger Deakins (L) and wife James Ellis Deakins. He was nominated for Best Cinematography for his work with "1917."

Composer Hildur Gudnadottir (L) and husband Sam Slater. She was nominated for Best Music (Original Score) for her work with "Joker."

John Cho of "The Grudge" (R) and wife Kerri Higuchi of "Grey's Anatomy."

Left to right, director Waad Al-Kateab of "For Sama," husband Hamza Al-Kateab and daughter Sama Al-Kateab. "For Sama" was nominated for Best Documentary.

Writer Dean DeBlois.

Director of Photography Rodrigo Prieto of "The Irishman" (L) and wife Monica Prieto.