Maria Bello, who plays Jacqueline Shore on "NCIS," and chef Dominique Crenn announced their engagement at Elton John's Oscars party. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- NCIS star Maria Bello is engaged to be married.

The 52-year-old actress and her girlfriend, chef Dominique Crenn, announced their engagement Sunday at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party.

Bello and Crenn, 55, wore contrasting white and black looks on the red carpet. The couple were all smiles as they shared news of their engagement with Entertainment Tonight.

"We're pretty happy, considering that we just got engaged," Bello said. "So this is sort of our fun time out in Hollywood for the first time. It was very surprising and meant to be, but about time. I've finally grown up enough to get married."

Bello and Crenn told E! News they got engaged Dec. 29 in Paris, France.

"We're really excited about this new chapter," Bello said. "It's cool to be out together in Hollywood doing this thing I've been doing for 25 years, but with somebody I really enjoy doing it with."

Bello shared a photo with Crenn Sunday on Instagram Stories as they got ready for the Oscars parties.

"Most gorgeous date ever @dominiquecrenn," she captioned the post.

Crenn posted photos Monday with Bello and chef Massimo Bottura.

"Last night was magical, and my friend @massimobottura you were the highlight #oscarsafterparty #eltonjohn #vanityfairoscarparty I love you," she wrote.

Bello plays Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane on NCIS. The series co-stars Mark Harmon, David McCallum, Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama, and is in its 17th season on CBS.