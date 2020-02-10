Matthew Bellamy and his wife, model Elle Bellamy, are expecting a baby together. Screenshot via elleoelle/Instagram Stories

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Matthew Bellamy is going to be a dad of two.

The 41-year-old singer and musician is expecting a baby with his wife, model Elle Bellamy, née Evans.

Bellamy already has an 8-year-old son, Bingham, with his ex-partner, actress Kate Hudson. Elle Bellamy announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post Sunday.

"our little family is growing..... and so is my belly," she wrote.

Elle Bellamy also shared the news on Instagram Stories, calling her pregnancy their "best kept secret since September."

Bellamy had shared a photo with son Bingham Sunday morning prior to Elle Bellamy's announcement. The picture shows Bellamy and Bingham sleeping next to each other in the same pose.

"Sunday mornings," he wrote.

Bellamy and Elle Bellamy married in August after getting engaged in December 2017. Elle Bellamy said after their engagement that Bellamy proposed during a vacation in Fiji.

"Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him!" the model wrote on Instagram.

"I can't imagine our lives apart," she said. "What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss."

Bellamy is the frontman of the British rock band Muse. The group released its eighth studio album, Simulation Theory, in 2018, and promoted the album with a world tour in 2019.