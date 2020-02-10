Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Malika Haqq is going public with the identity of her unborn baby's father.

The 36-year-old television personality named rapper O.T. Genasis, born Odis Flores, as the father while attending her baby shower Saturday.

Haqq gave a shoutout to O.T. Genasis, who attended the party, during a speech.

"Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me," she told O.T. Genasis. "I'm incredibly thankful to Otis Flores for my little boy."

Haqq and O.T. Genasis split in spring 2019 after two years of dating. It is unclear if the couple are back together.

O.T. Genasis confirmed the news with a photobooth picture from Haqq's baby shower.

"My son on da way... Give me a baby name now... GO!!!" he captioned the post, asking fans for help with a baby name.

Haqq's best friend, television personality Khloe Kardashian, hosted the shower at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kardashian worked with event planner Mindy Weiss to create a nude color palette for the teddy bear-themed shower.

"I have been planning Malika's baby shower in my head for quite some time," Kardashian wrote Sunday on Instagram. "Malika was very specific with not wanting color. So this was the only color we were able to get away with LOL It turned out beautifully!"

Kardashian's sister Kim Kardashian and model Gigi Hadid praised the look in the comments.

"The most beautiful shower," Kim Kardashian wrote.

"Perfection!!!" Hadid said.

Haqq announced her pregnancy in September. She told People at the time that she is due to give birth in March.

"I have always wanted to be a mother and it's still a little bit surprising but I'm overjoyed!" Haqq said. "I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now."

Haqq has appeared with Kardashian on the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.