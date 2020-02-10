Charlize Theron (R) and Gerda Martiz attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Charlize Theron (R) and Gerda Martiz attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Keanu Reeves (R) and Patricia Taylor attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Keanu Reeves (R) and Patricia Taylor attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Laura Dern (R) and Diane Ladd attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Laura Dern (R) and Diane Ladd attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Laura Dern, Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron were among the celebrities to bring their moms as their dates to the Oscars.

Dern and her mom, Diane Ladd, Reeves and his mother, Patricia Taylor, and Theron and her mom, Gerda Maritz, attended the 92nd annual Academy Awards Sunday at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

Dern and Ladd, an actress known for such films as Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart and Rambling Rose, held hands as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Dern wore a blush pink Armani Privé dress with a black bust featuring sequins and tassels.

Dern also brought son Ellery, 18, and daughter Jaya, 15, to the awards show.

Dern won her first Academy Award during the ceremony, taking home Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story. She thanked her mom and her family in an emotional acceptance speech.

"Some say 'never meet your heroes,' but I say, if you are really blessed, you get them as your parents," Dern said, referencing her parents, Ladd and actor Bruce Dern. "I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern."

Reeves and Taylor, a fashion designer, wore contrasting black and white looks to the Oscars. The pair shared a laugh as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Reeves and his Something's Gotta Give co-star Diane Keaton reunited during the ceremony to present the award for Best Original Screenplay. The award went to Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won for Parasite, which also won Best Picture, Best Director and Best International Film.

Theron and Maritz both wore dark dresses to the Oscars. Theron spoke to E! News on the red carpet, saying she felt lucky to have her mom by her side at the awards show.

"I win the award for best date, for sure," Theron said.

Theron was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Bombshell. The award went to Renee Zellweger for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.

This is Us star Chrissy Metz and singer Janelle Monae also brought their moms to the Oscars. Metz and Monae both performed during the ceremony.