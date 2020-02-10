Feb. 10 (UPI) -- John Krasinski is looking back on his audition to play Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 40-year-old actor discussed Chris Evans, who ultimately landed the role, and meeting Thor actor Chris Hemsworth at his screen test for Captain America during Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Krasinski confirmed he and Evans grew up in nearby towns outside Boston, Mass.

"We weirdly went to rival high schools at the same time. I think we might have played sports against each other but didn't know," Krasinski said.

Krasinski said he auditioned for Captain America before Evans was officially offered the role.

"I went in and I tested for Captain America. Got to the wear the suit, which was really fun," the star recalled.

Krasinski was trying on the Captain America suit when Hemsworth walked by. Krasinski said he was intimidated by Hemsworth's muscular physique.

"I was putting the suit on and I was halfway up, not wearing any other clothes other than this," Krasinski said. "I was halfway up and I was like, 'I think...' Right at that moment, Chris Hemsworth walked by. He was like, 'You look good, mate.' I was like, 'Nope. You know what? It's fine. We don't have to do this.' He was just like, jacked."

"He was like, 'You're going to look great in that suit.' I was like, 'Don't make fun of me, Hemsworth.' I just walked away right there," he jokingly added. "No, I didn't. I acted my heart out that day, and it didn't work out."

Evans went on to play Captain America in several MCU films, most recently Avengers: Endgame.

Krasinski and Evans teamed up for a Hyundai ad that ran during Super Bowl LIV this month. The ad shows Krasinski, Evans and Rachel Dratch using heavy Boston accents.

Krasinski will next appear in A Quiet Place Part II, which he also wrote and directed. The movie co-stars his wife, actress Emily Blunt, and opens in theaters March 20.

On Ellen, Krasinski discussed how he wrote his character, Lee Abbott, into the sequel, despite his character's death in the first film.