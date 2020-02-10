Left to right, Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger and Brad Pitt pose together during the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Regina King (L) and Brad Pitt pose together during the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Brad Pitt said he wants to "disappear" for a while to "Good Morning America" after winning an Oscar. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt spoke with Good Morning America after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and said he wants to disappear.

"Now I really think it's high time I go disappear for a while and get back to making things. I look forward to that," Pitt said to GMA's Robin Roberts on Sunday.

Pitt won the Oscar for his role as Cliff Booth in director Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor told Roberts that he see's his father in the role.

"I see my dad in everything, I really do," Pitt said. "There's a lot of him in Cliff. Just the way he moves basically. When he gets disgruntled. He's just cool about it."

Pitt also said that this awards season he has felt a responsibility to thank everyone who has helped him in his career.

The 56-year-old thanked Tarantino and his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio during his acceptance speech.

"Leo, I'll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view is fantastic," he said onstage.