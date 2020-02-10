Bong Joon-ho, winner of Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture for "Parasite." His film is the first non-English-language movie to win Best Picture. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger and Brad Pitt pose backstage with her Oscars.
Zellweger won Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Judy."
Phoenix won Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Joker."
Brad Pitt won Best Actor In a Supporting Role for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."
Laura Dern won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Marriage Story."
Taika Waititi won Adapted Screenplay award for "Jojo Rabbit."
Matthew A. Cherry (L) and Karen Rupert Toliver won Animated Short Film for "Hair Love."
Jacqueline Durran won Best Costume Design for "Little Women."
Elena Andreicheva (L) and Carol Dysinger won Best Documentary Feature for "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)."
Elton John (L) and Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" for "Rocketman."
Hildur Gudnadottir won Best Original Score for "Joker."
Left to right, Dominic Tuohy, Guillaume Rocheron and Greg Butler, won Best Visual Effects for "1917."
Barbara Ling (L) and Nancy Haigh won Best Production Design for "Once upon a Time in Hollywood."
Left to right, Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert, won Best Documentary Feature for "American Factory."
Left to right, Jonas Rivera, Mark Nielsen and Josh Cooley won Animated Feature Film for "Toy Story 4."
Left to right, Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro, and Vivian Baker won Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Bombshell."
Marshall Curry won Best Live Action Short Film for "The Neighbors' Window."
Andrew Buckland (L) and Michael McCusker won Best Film Editing for "Ford v Ferrari."
Roger Deakins won Best Cinematography for "1917."
Donald Sylvester won Best Sound Editing for "Ford v Ferrari."