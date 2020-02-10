America Ferrera (R) and Ryan Piers Williams attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- American Ferrera honored her "warrior ancestors" with a special look on the Oscars red carpet.

The 35-year-old actress and producer and her husband, writer and director Ryan Piers Williams, attended the 92nd annual Academy Awards Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ferrera, who is expecting her second child with Williams, showed her baby bump in a red dress with an empire waist and large cap sleeves. She accessorized with a gold band on her forehead.

Ferrera said on Instagram that her look paid tribute to her How to Train Your Dragon character, Astrid, and her own Lenca heritage.

"#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid. Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras," she wrote.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, the final installment in the How to Train Your Dragon film series, was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. The movie lost to Toy Story 4.

Ferrera announced on New Year's Eve in December that she and Williams are expecting another child. The couple already have a 20-month-old son, Sebastian.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch," Ferrera said.

Ferrera plays Amy Sosa on the NBC series Superstore, which is in the midst of a fifth season.