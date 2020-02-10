Charlize Theron was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Bombshell." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Renée Zellweger was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Judy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Joker." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bong Joon-ho was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director for "Parasite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Director Bong Joon-ho (C) and the cast and crew of "Parasite." The film was nominated for Best Picture. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Adam Driver (L) and wife Joanne Tucker. Driver was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Brad Pitt was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Colin Jost (L) and Scarlett Johansson. Johansson was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Antonio Banderas was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Pain and Glory." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Harriet." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Margot Robbie was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in "Bombshell." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rami Malek of "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lucy Boynton of "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Florence Pugh of "Little Women." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Saoirse Ronan was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Little Women." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Taika Waititi was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Alfie Allen of "Jojo Rabbit." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Robin Roberts (L) and Michael Strahan. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tonya Lewis Lee (L) and director Spike Lee. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Natalie Portman of "Avengers: Endgame." She wore a cape embroidered with the names
of female film directors. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Regina King of "If Beale Street Could Talk." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Director Quentin Tarantino was nominated as Best Director for his film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," also up for Best Picture. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Salma Hayek of "Like a Boss." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kathy Bates was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in "Richard Jewell." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Robert De Niro (L) and Al Pacino of "The Irishman." Pacino was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Olivia Colman of "The Favourite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Zack Gottsagen (L) and Shia LaBeouf. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Patricia Taylor (L) and Keanu Reeves of "John Wick." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Fatma Al Remaihi of the Doha Film Institute. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Directors Noah Baumbach of "Marriage Story" (L) and Greta Gerwig of "Little Women." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Elvira Lind (L) and Oscar Isaac. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kelly Marie Tran of "Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Léa Seydoux of "Blue is the Warmest Color." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rooney Mara of "Lion." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Makeup artist Kazu Hiro was nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for his work in "Bombshell." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sunrise Coigney (L) and Mark Ruffalo of "Avengers: Endgame." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Penélope Cruz of "Pain and Glory." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Gal Gadot of "Wonder Woman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kristen Wiig of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Timothée Chalamet of "Little Women." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Brie Larson of "Captain Marvel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mahershala Ali (L) of "Moonlight" and wife Amatus Sami-Karim. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Diane Ladd (L) and Laura Dern. Dern was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Janelle Monáe (L) and her mother Janet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Billy Porter of "Pose." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Roman Griffin Davis (L) and Archie Yates of "Jojo Rabbit." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Julia Louis-Dreyfus of "Veep." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Beanie Feldstein of "Booksmart." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kaitlyn Dever of "Booksmart." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sigourney Weaver. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
George MacKay of "1917." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sandra Oh of "Killing Eve." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Maya Rudolph of "Big Mouth." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Molly Sims of "Yes Man." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ida Darvish (L) and Josh Gad of "Frozen." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Geena Davis of "GLOW." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Writer Pedro Almodóvar of "Pain and Glory," nominated for Best International Film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rebel Wilson of "Jojo Rabbit." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Vanessa Nadal (L) and Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mindy Kaling of "Late Night." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Julia Butters of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Composer Thomas Newman of "1917" and wife Ann Marie Zirbes. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Director of "A Sister" Delphine Girard (L) and guest. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ryan Piers Williams (L) and America Ferrera of "Superstore." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Makeup artist Lois Burwell. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Producer Matt Lefebvre of "Saria" (R) and guest. "Saria" was nominated for Best Live Action Short Film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns of "1917." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Music director Rickey Minor (L) and wife Rachel Montez Minor. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actress Yousra of "Al assifa." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Score producer Dominique Lemonnier (L) and husband Alexandre Desplat. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Claudia Sulewski of "Deadcon" (L) and music producer Finneas O'Connell. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Aaron Lohr of "Rent" (L) and Idina Menzel of "Frozen II." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Harvey Keitel of "The Irishman" (L) and wife Daphna Kastner. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Zazie Beetz of "Joker" (L) and David Rysdahl of "That's Not Us." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Caitriona Balfe of "Ford v Ferrari." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Re-recording mixer of "Joker" Dean Zupancic (L) and guest. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, executive producer Laura Nix of "Sea of Shadows," Millie Cao, Paul Cao and producer Colette Sandstedt of "Walk Run Cha-Cha." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Editor Jeff Groth of "Joker" (R) and guest. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Anna Romano (L) and Ray Romano of "The Irishman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Alison Balsom and (R) director Sam Mendes of "1917." He was nominated for Best Director. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Visual effects supervisor of "The Lion King" Robert Legato (L) and guest. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Omar Sharif Jr. of "The Secret Scripture." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Camila Morrone of "Death Wish." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bruno Collet (2nd L) and Jean-Francois Le Carre (R). Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast and crew from "Les Miserables." The film was nominated for Best International Film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Music producer Diane Warren. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chrissy Metz of "This is Us." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sebastian Maniscalco of "The Irishman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Producer Pippa Harris of "1917" (L) and guest. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Director of photographer Jarin Blaschke of "The Lighthouse" (L) and guests. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Elliott Newman (R) and guest. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Prosthetics designer Tristan Versluis of "1917" (L) and guest. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Producer Marc du Pontavice of "I Lost My Body" (L) and guest. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Makeup department head of "Joker" Nicki Ledermann (C) and guests. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hair department head of "Joker" Kay Georgiou (R) and guest. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Katherine Narducci (L) and Stephanie Kurtzuba both of "The Irishman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Bartosz Bielenia, Tomasz Zietek, director Jan Komasa and Eliza Rycembel all of "Corpus Christi." The film was nominated for Best International Film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kelly Ripa of "All My Children" (L) and husband Mark Consuelos of "Riverdale." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cinematographer Roger Deakins (L) and wife James Ellis Deakins. He was nominated for Best Cinematography for his work with "1917." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Composer Hildur Gudnadottir (L) and husband Sam Slater. She was nominated for Best Music (Original Score) for her work with "Joker." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
John Cho of "The Grudge" (R) and wife Kerri Higuchi of "Grey's Anatomy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, director Waad Al-Kateab of "For Sama," husband Hamza Al-Kateab and daughter Sama Al-Kateab. "For Sama" was nominated for Best Documentary. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Writer Dean DeBlois. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Director of Photography Rodrigo Prieto of "The Irishman" (L) and wife Monica Prieto. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Music producers Kristen Anderson-Lopez (L) and husband Robert Lopez are nominated for Best Original Music for their work on "Frozen II." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo