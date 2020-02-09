Actor Robert Conrad speaks during the Vice President-elect Richard Cheney Salutes America's Veterans Inaugural event at George Washington University in Washington, DC in 2001. File Photo by Bill Clark/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Wild Wild West, Black Sheep Squadron and Hawaiian Eye star Robert Conrad has died in Malibu. He was 84.

"He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts," Jeff Ballard, a representative for Conrad's survivors, told People.com.

Entertainment Tonight said the Chicago native -- and father of eight children -- died of heart failure on Saturday morning.

Conrad appeared in the films Thundering Jets, Murph the Surf , The Lady in Red and Jingle all the Way. His other credits include the series High Mountain Rangers, Jesse Hawkes and High Sierra Search and Rescue, and the TV movies Two Fathers' Justice, Charley Hannah, Glory Days, Mario and the Mob and Sworn to Vengeance, Variety said.

A private memorial service is set for March 1, which would have been the actor's 85th birthday.