Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Civil War-era U.S. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman in 1820
-- Pioneer science fiction writer Jules Verne in 1828
-- Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev, who devised the periodic table, in 1834
-- Author Kate Chopin in 1850
-- Actor Edith Evans in 1888
-- Chester Carlson, inventor of the Xerox copying process, in 1906
-- Actor Lana Turner in 1921
-- Actor Audrey Meadows in 1922
-- Actor Jack Lemmon in 1925
-- Actor James Dean in 1931
-- Oscar-winning composer/conductor John Williams in 1932 (age 87)
-- Television journalist Ted Koppel in 1940 (age 80)
-- Actor Nick Nolte in 1941 (age 79)
-- Folk singer Tom Rush in 1941 (age 79)
-- Comedian Robert Klein in 1942 (age 78)
-- Singer Ron Tyson (The Temptations) in 1948 (age 72)
-- Actor Brooke Adams in 1949 (age 71)
-- Actor Mary Steenburgen in 1953 (age 67)
-- Author John Grisham in 1955 (age 65)
-- Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III in 1960 (age 60)
-- Rock vocalist Vince Neil (Motley Crue) in 1961 (age 59)
-- Actor Gary Coleman in 1968
-- Actor Seth Green in 1974 (age 46)
-- Actor Marion "Pooch" Hall in 1977 (age 43)
-- Comedian Cecily Strong in 1984 (age 36)
-- Surfer Bethany Hamilton in 1990 (age 30)
-- Actor Kathryn Newton in 1997 (age 23)