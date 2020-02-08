Clare Grant and Seth Green arrive on the red carpet Hulu's New York Comic Con After Party at The Lobster Club on October 6 in New York City. Green turns 45 on February 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cecily Strong attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 9, 2016. She turns 35 on February 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Civil War-era U.S. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman in 1820

-- Pioneer science fiction writer Jules Verne in 1828

-- Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev, who devised the periodic table, in 1834

-- Author Kate Chopin in 1850

-- Actor Edith Evans in 1888

-- Chester Carlson, inventor of the Xerox copying process, in 1906

-- Actor Lana Turner in 1921

-- Actor Audrey Meadows in 1922

-- Actor Jack Lemmon in 1925

-- Actor James Dean in 1931

-- Oscar-winning composer/conductor John Williams in 1932 (age 87)

-- Television journalist Ted Koppel in 1940 (age 80)

-- Actor Nick Nolte in 1941 (age 79)

-- Folk singer Tom Rush in 1941 (age 79)

-- Comedian Robert Klein in 1942 (age 78)

-- Singer Ron Tyson (The Temptations) in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor Brooke Adams in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Mary Steenburgen in 1953 (age 67)

-- Author John Grisham in 1955 (age 65)

-- Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III in 1960 (age 60)

-- Rock vocalist Vince Neil (Motley Crue) in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Gary Coleman in 1968

-- Actor Seth Green in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Marion "Pooch" Hall in 1977 (age 43)

-- Comedian Cecily Strong in 1984 (age 36)

-- Surfer Bethany Hamilton in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor Kathryn Newton in 1997 (age 23)