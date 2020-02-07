Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is nominated for Best Director at the Oscars for his film "Parasite" which is also nominated for Best Picture. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Scarlett Johansson is nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her roles in "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Joaquin Phoenix is nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars for his role in "Joker," which received 11 nominations in total. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The 92nd annual Academy Awards, which recognizes excellence in film, is set to take place live on Sunday.

Comic book adaptation Joker leads the field with 11 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Director for Todd Phillips.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 each received 10 nominations while Parasite, Marriage Story, Little Women and Jojo Rabbit received six.

How to watch

Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. EDT.

Where: The Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Network: ABC

Online, live: ABC.com or the ABC app.

Host: The Oscars will not have a host for the second year in a row.

Musical performances: Billie Eilish, Janelle Monae and those who are competing in the Best Song category including Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.

Presenters: Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, Taika Waititi, Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothee Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

Top Nominees

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho Parasite

Sam Mendes 1917

Todd Phillips Joker

Martin Scorsese The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix Joker

Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo Harriet

Scarlett Johansson Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan Little Women

Charlize Theron Bombshell

Renee Zellweger Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes

Al Pacino The Irishman

Joe Pesci The Irishman

Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates Richard Jewell

Laura Dern Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh Little Women

Margot Robbie Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out Rian Johnson

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach

1917 Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino

Parasite Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi

Joker Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes Anthony McCarten

Best International Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Documentary

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" Toy Story 4

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" Rocketman

"I'm Standing With You" Breakthrough

"Into The Unknown" Frozen II

"Stand Up" Harriet

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood