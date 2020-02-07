Louis C.K. postponed four Houston stand-up comedy shows due to a "personal family emergency." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Comedian Louis C.K. canceled a series of shows following a reported "family emergency."

TMZ reported Thursday that Louis C.K., 52, postponed four shows at Houston Improv in Houston, Texas, due to an "unforeseen family emergency."

In an e-mail to ticket holders, Houston Improv offered the choice of attending the rescheduled dates in May or a refund.

The Houston Chronicle confirmed Louis C.K. canceled the shows due to a "personal family emergency."

Louis C.K. was to perform Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Houston Improv. Comedian Joe Machi will replace Louis C.K. as a headlining act.

"Houston! I know it's last minute but I'm headlining The Improv due to a cancellation. Thank you!" Machi tweeted Thursday.

Louis C.K. has returned to performing after admitting in 2017 to sexual misconduct. He was one of many public figures to be accused of sexual misconduct, assault or harassment amid the #MeToo movement.