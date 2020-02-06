Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Tyler Hilton and Megan Park are celebrating the birth of their first child.

The 36-year-old singer and actor and 33-year-old actress announced Thursday on Instagram that they recently welcomed their first child, daughter Winnie.

Hilton shared a pair of photos, including a picture of himself and Park kissing while holding Winnie.

"Remember that project I said I was working on...? The one I told you was my favorite thing I've ever been apart of and it killed me to keep it a secret from u...?? Welp, @meganparkithere and I have kept it to ourselves long enough. Everyone... meet the newest member of our crew, our daughter, Winnie Hilton," Hilton captioned the post.

"It feels like we've known her our whole lives already and being her Dad the most natural thing I've ever done. To say I'm obsessed doesn't quite do it justice," he said. "Meg was incredible, both she and Winnie are doing great, and just like that... we're a family!!"

Park confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"@tylerhilton and I thought we understood joy, love, purpose and life before but... turns out we weren't even close until we met Miss. Winnie," she wrote.

Hilton's former One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"My family. I love you beauties so so much!" Burton wrote.

Hilton and Park kept Park's pregnancy quiet. Hilton teased the news in his Instagram biography, which reads, "Working on a little somethin' I cannot WAIT to share..."

Hilton is known for playing Chris Keller on One Tree Hill and Charlie Arthurs on Extant. He is also a singer who released the new album City on Fire in 2019.

Park portrayed Grace Bowman on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She and Hilton recently co-starred in the TV movie A Christmas Wish.