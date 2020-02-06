Kerry Washington said she does her best to protect her children from the public eye. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Kerry Washington says she's "really, really vigilant" when it comes to her kids' privacy.

The 43-year-old actress and producer discussed the challenges of raising her children in the spotlight in the March issue of InStyle magazine.

Washington has two children, daughter Isabelle, 5, and son Caleb, 3, with her husband, actor and former football player Nnamdi Asomugha. Asomugha also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Washington said she does her best to protect her kids from the public eye.

"These are their lives," the star said. "It's not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding them away in a castle from the world -- we don't want to do that."

"I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared," she explained. "I don't want them to be exploited, particularly in this social-media world."

Washington did share that she and her family enjoy swimming.

"My husband teased me that if I did the [DNA test] 23andMe, it would come back 11 percent mermaid. My kids are the same way. They're just fish," she said.

Washington previously said in an interview with Today that she avoids posting photos of her kids on social media by sending the pictures to her parents or her therapist instead.

"I have moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids and I want to post it online, and I tend to just sent it to my parents or to my shrink instead. 'My kids are so cute and I don't want to post about them, so look at how cute they are!'" she said.

Washington will star in the forthcoming Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, which premieres March 18. The series is based on the Celeste Ng novel of the same name, and co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Rosemarie DeWitt.