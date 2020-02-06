View this post on Instagram

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Janelle Monae is set to perform live at the Oscars on Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced.

Monae confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday where she paid homage to her hometown of Kansas City in the caption.

The Academy has not announced which song Monae will be performing.

The singer joins already announced performers Billie Eilish and those who are competing in the Best Song category including Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Monae starred alongside Erivo in Harriet. Erivo will be performing the song "Stand Up" from the film.