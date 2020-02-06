Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb says she feels a "profound" change since getting engaged to Joel Schiffman.

The 55-year-old television personality discussed Schiffman and their engagement during Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kotb recalled how she first met Schiffman at a book signing six years ago. Once in a relationship, Kotb prioritized adopting kids and wasn't as concerned with marriage.

"I kind of didn't care about the married part," Kotb said. "I was like, 'OK, well, we're in love. We have two kids. Like, who cares?' It did matter to him, I think, a lot."

Kotb and Schiffman have two daughters, Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, 9 months. The couple got engaged during a trip to Mexico in November, and Kotb has felt differently about the relationship since.

"In that moment, I thought I'd feel like I did the day before, because I already loved him. But I had no idea how profound saying something out loud is like that," Kotb said of sharing the news with their family and friends.

Kotb previously said in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her life "makes sense" after having kids and getting engaged to Schiffman.

"I feel like my life finally makes sense," the star said. "I think I thought it did, but now when I get home after work ... Haley, my older one, jumps 5 feet, 9 inches into my arms. I get that when I go home."

"I said to Joel, 'I've worked my whole life and my work has always ridden sidecar forever.' All the sudden I have clarity, it's weird," she added.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kotb also discussed her habit of drunk-texting host Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson advised Kotb to never drunk text her Voice co-judge Blake Shelton.