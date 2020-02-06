Feb. 6 (UPI) -- DC Comics' Harley Quinn has come to Fortnite in the form of new costumes for the online multiplayer shooter.

Players can purchase a Harley Quinn Bundle that includes the Lil Monster XoXo Harley costume from 2016's Suicide Squad starting Thursday at 7 p.m. EST.

The bundle also includes the Harley Hitter and Punchline Picaxes.

Completing a set of challenges will then unlock the Always Fantabulous Harley costume that is based on her look from Birds of Prey, which arrives in theaters Friday.

Harley Quinn will be available for purchase in Fortnite's item shop until Feb. 17.

"I'm the one they should be scared of. BECAUSE I'M HARLEY FRICKIN' QUINN!," the official Twitter account for Fortnite said.

Fortnite, in November, started a crossover with Star Wars that included Stormtrooper costumes.