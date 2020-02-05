Taylor Tomlinson is set to release her first hour-long comedy special on March 3. Image courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Tomlinson is set to release her first hour-long comedy special titled Quarter-Life Crisis on Netflix on March 3.

Tomlinson made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday in a video featuring a Netflix image appearing on her head.

"I'm so excited and yes it took a LONG time to land on the right filter for this bit. Anyone else hit a #QuarterLifeCrisis?" she said.

The special will feature the comedian discussing relationship goals and how your twenties are not the best years of your life.

Tomlinson made her Netflix debut in stand up special The Comedy Lineup Part 1 which was released in 2018.